Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid made history by surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s club record.

In their 3-0 La Liga victory over Cadiz, Bellingham netted his 14th goal in 15 appearances following his £88.5m move from Borussia Dortmund.

This achievement distinguishes Bellingham as the sole player in Real Madrid’s history to score over 13 goals in their first 15 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined from Manchester United in 2009 for £80m, had notched 13 goals in his initial 15 appearances.

Bellingham’s feat places him ahead of former Real Madrid stars like Ferenc Puskas (11 goals) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (9 goals).

It marks an exceptional start for the English midfielder in his tenure at the club, solidifying his impact with his remarkable goal-scoring prowess.