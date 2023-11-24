A heartwarming video captured the moment a young lady received a thoughtful car gift from her boyfriend on the day she passed out from university.

The video, which quickly went viral on TikTok, shows the moment the lady received the surprise after completing her final assignment as an undergraduate student.

In the viral video, the lady could be seen walking out of her university building on the day of her passing out ceremony.

Her boyfriend drove in with a brand-new car.

The lady, who is overjoyed and surprised by the gift, hugged her boyfriend and then went on to check out her new car.

Despite the rainy weather, other students gathered around to congratulate the couple.

Watch the heartwarming video below;

ALSO READ: “The clash of the Blessings” – Reactions as Nkechi Blessing trolls Blessing CEO over her bikini outfit, calls her a ‘placard’