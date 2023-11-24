Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has taken a swipe at Blessing CEO as he calls her a placard over her bikini outfit.
The controversial relationship coach had stirred reactions after flaunting her body as she wore a Bikini outfit which left little to the imagination.
Nkechi Blessing went to her page to take a swipe at her by bodyshaming her, referring to her body as a placard used in demonstrations.
Nkechi admitted that she knows she doesn’t have the model type of body and for that, she respects herself, unlike Blessing CEO
She wrote:
“Bikini no be for every body sha’ Atleast I Dey respect myself with my big belle’ now see as aunty be like placard wey dem Dey use for proteste Ashiere Eda!!!
Abeg tag her Cus I no fit find the weyre handle Mtewwwwwwww!!!!”
See netizens reactions below:
rhodaoffical wrote: “W don buy popcorn for this blockbuster movie!! 🔥🔥🔥 ringlight.. camera..action.weekend sauce 😂😂😂”
Bunmmie_xoxo said: “Blessing vs Blessing , let the vawulence begin 😂”
cullinan_vintage wrote: “I pray Bceo doesn’t respond…let’s see if she can be the bigger person here”
sophia_oritse said: “his one just dey find something to trend…..if dem drag her now….she go begin shout anyhow”
