A young Nigerian woman effortlessly declares her love to a man who finds it difficult to haggle over food costs at the market, leaving onlookers in awe.

A social media user had turned to the X platform to inquire for the tiniest motivation behind someone’s desire to contemplate marriage.

Many were taken aback when @jiggyjiggaa candidly said that, due to his weak negotiation abilities, he would not mind getting married in order to have his girlfriend handle the pricing for him at the market.

“I’m tired of sellers cheating me at the market😭😭😭. I want to get married nd stay behind her so as she’s pricing I’d be shining teeth. My job will be to go nd look for pos to withdraw the money nd be dragging change “madam say na 800, where my change?!” he wrote.

And sure enough, a young man was matched exactly in the curriculum vitae of a gorgeous businesswoman who also offered him her hand in marriage.

“You’re in Abuja, so am I. Not to brag, but I have a forte in bargaining. I run a company that supplies foodstuff to businesses here in Abuja, and most times I have meetings with my vendors to drive a good bargain. I once priced a bag of crayfish from 145k to 100k. You will enjoy,” she said in reply.

