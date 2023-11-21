Lionel Messi’s jerseys worn during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including the historic final against France, will be auctioned at Sotheby’s in New York.

These six shirts, from Argentina’s journey to victory, are expected to raise around £8 million, with some proceeds going to charity.

The collection consists of jerseys worn by Messi in various matches, including the final against France, the semi-final with Croatia, the quarter-final against the Netherlands, the round-of-16 match versus Australia, and two from the group-stage games.

The estimated price of at least $10 million (£8 million) could potentially break the record for the highest amount paid for sports memorabilia, surpassing the £8.1 million for Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals Game 1.

Sotheby’s, known for handling top auctions, believes Messi’s role in Argentina’s World Cup win makes this collection unprecedented in sports memorabilia.