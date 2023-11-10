A user on the micro blogging platform X simply identified as Dani Foreign, has expressed dislike at an intimate photo of singer, Mr Eazi and his billionaire fiancee, Temi Otedola.

The tweep had shared a photo of the celebrity couple locking lips, with a caption expressing disgust at how a billionaire daughter like Temi Otedola could be kissing the ‘Leg Over’ hitmaker, whom he considers unattractive.

He stated that their love story is a true example of how love is blind.

“Love is blind true true, I mean look at the lips a billionaire’s daughter is kissing”, he tweeted

In response, another X user, Irunnia noted how Mr Eazi is richer than Temi Otedola and her sisters.

“I really hate the way people talk down on Mr Eazi like he’s broke of a beggar. He’s arguably the second richest person in that family after Otedola himself”.

Many agreed with her stating how many ridiculed the singer.

Username Sectiona wrote, “This dude get money pass mots of una favorite

Call Me Sunshine wrote, “Like ehn. This guy don suffer for Twitter people’s hand

Luv Luv Me wrote, “Ain’t see nothing wrong with his lips tho. You want him to bleach?

Sounjol Makeover wrote, “What’s wrong with his lips?

David Poka wrote, “I wish nah me be this dude”.