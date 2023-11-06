Popular musician, Mr Eazi refers to the Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola as his father-in-law on his birthday, thus sparking speculations on social media.

You would recall that Temi Otedola, the singer’s fiancée, sparked rumors that they were secretly married when she called him “my husband” in an internet post advertising his upcoming album.

“My husband dropped an album today,” she tweeted.

On October 5, Femi Otedola celebrated turning 61 in a gathering with friends and family.

Mr. Eazi wrote in a birthday greeting to the wealthy philanthropist that he only looks amazing when he is with his father-in-law.

He wrote: “I only wear white when I’m with the Father Inlaw! Happy Birthday Sir @realFemiOtedola.”

See some fans reactions below:

thepoetpreneur said: “Why can’t you sit beside him abi you be bodyguard ni, Mr. Eazi.”

Geraldgzus wrote: “You have been have since morning buh it’s now your wishes are coming in…itz because of no yacht celebration.”

bigh_brus penned: “Father-in-law on top person wey you never marry.”

