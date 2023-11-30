Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi- Wellington and her husband, Banky W has celebrated her mother, Eniiwaju Etomi on her birthday.

The pastor turned 65 years old yesterday, November 29.

Taking to her Instagram story, Adesua Etomi shared a beautiful birthday photo of her mother.

In her caption, the thepsian described the celebrant as her Queen as she professes her love for her.

She wrote;

“My queen is 65 todayyyyyy. Love you

so much mummy. I got it from my mama_”

On the other hand, Banky showered prayers on his mother-in-law and also professed his love for her.

“Happy birthday Grandmaaaa UK!!!!!

LOVE YOU SCATTER MUM!

May God continue to prosper,

protect and preserve you in Jesus

name.Have a blessed day and an even

better year” she wrote.

See below;

ALSO READ: I have no shame being inspired by you- BBNaija’s Uriel Oputa replies Ilebaye and her fans for saying she’s copying her fashion styles (Details)