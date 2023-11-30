Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi- Wellington and her husband, Banky W has celebrated her mother, Eniiwaju Etomi on her birthday.
The pastor turned 65 years old yesterday, November 29.
Taking to her Instagram story, Adesua Etomi shared a beautiful birthday photo of her mother.
In her caption, the thepsian described the celebrant as her Queen as she professes her love for her.
She wrote;
“My queen is 65 todayyyyyy. Love you
so much mummy. I got it from my mama_”
On the other hand, Banky showered prayers on his mother-in-law and also professed his love for her.
“Happy birthday Grandmaaaa UK!!!!!
LOVE YOU SCATTER MUM!
May God continue to prosper,
protect and preserve you in Jesus
name.Have a blessed day and an even
better year” she wrote.
See below;
