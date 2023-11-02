BBNaija All-stars housemate, Uriel Oputa has reacted after her colleague, Ilebaye reposted a message one of her fans sent her insinuating that she (Uriel) is copying her fashion styles.

Recall that the fan had expressed her admiration for Ilebaye, highlighting the significant impact she has had on other Big Brother Naija housemates.

In the post shared by Baye via Snapchat, the fan wrote;

“Can I tell u secret? Don’t share this one by replying publicly ok don’t know if uve noticed ur impact on other BBN hms? Uve got these millennials scrambling to keep up! The way their dress is changing, trying to look younger.

Some have started saying purr (hope they’re not trying to “steal it”) and even the way they style their hair, they’re doin whatever uve done.

When u trend for something, next day we see their snaps & IGs trying to top it ** it’s funny to see bc they dunno what ull do next but I love how u keep surprising all of us!!”

Replying Ilebaye and her fans, Uriel Oputa wrote;

“Just saw thought I would say as a millennial. There is nothing wrong with Getting inspiration From a Beautiful fashionista Genz I bought these boots because I saw them on Sister Baye

Let’s spread love Not hate Fashion is made for all to enjoy Fans should encourage love The economy is hard already Shout out to all the Gen z s I have no shame being inspired by them.”

Uriel’s response was praised by many fans for being mature and classy.

They appreciated that she stood up for herself without attacking Ilebaye or her fans.

See below;

