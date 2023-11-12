Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu has left a confusing message on social media as she urged people to ensure that they’re not only happy online but in real life.

The single mother of one took to her social media to speak on how people hide their unhappiness on social media through their false-hearted lifestyles.

She stated that the show off on social media doesn’t matter and they should make sure they are truly happy in real life.

She wrote:

“ALL THIS SOCIAL MEDIA Stuff ..DONT MATTER. MAKE SURE U HAPPY IN REAL LIFE! “

Reacting…

melaningoddexx said: “No one lie told I wish everyone knew this”

mercy_mirror7 wrote: “Exactly”

joyjesul wrote: “I Exactly faking smiles online, I pity those they are decieving”

lionelle2_2 wrote: “You no dey ever disappoint”

sparkplugs123456 said: “Lmao so na now you know Say Social media no matter, say na real life way matter, Sophie you they mad”