After paying a ransom, a guy who had been lured and abducted by a friend he met on social media and who had offered him a job has been set free.

The junior brother, who had raised concern over the kidnapping of his senior brother, Gozie, offered a description of the occurrence.

The younger sibling, known as Mezublazz on social media, claimed that his mother received a call from the kidnappers demanding 1 million naira in exchange for the release of her son.

The ransom was reduced to 60K after pleading and bartering. Mezublazz stated that before he was able to liberate his brother Gozie, the men had assaulted him and made him confess to being ggaay.

Gozie disclosed that it was a social media buddy after being released, however he was still reeling from the terrifying event.

Read the full story below:

“Yesterday was so dark that I couldn’t even understand what’s going on “around 2 o’clock in the afternoon my mom got a call from my big brother telling her that one of brother gozie entered one chance motor and they are demanding for 1 million naira ransom, after that call my moms phone rang again she picked and they told her that they are giving her before 3 o’clock to pay up the ransom or they will send her pictures of my brothers dead body ,,, I felt lost and confused ,we started begging dem for mercy which they refused and kept ending the call ,I posted a video after going life and got so many people checking up on me to know what’s going on ,to cut the story short we begged dem and they reduced the ransom saying we should send dem 50 or 60k…but after that they striped my brother naked and videoed him ,told him to say that he is gaay in the video ,which he did so that they will not hurt him the more cause the beatings was much he came back after we payed the one we have but they released him very late in the night …

Gozie was unconscious yesterday cause he couldn’t say a word because of the trauma and cause he was in shock ..¢3 & ts then today after gaining conscious he told me that the guy that did this to him was his social media friend ,claiming that his a chef and he will need a helping hand to help him out in his shop which he claimed he has ..after my brother met up with him ,they discussed so he told my bro that his house is not very far ,in the process the guy alert him guys they started beating him and took him to one uncomplicated building..because they were many ,my brother couldn’t do anything but plead for mercy

I am using this opportunity to thank everybody that helped out in sharing the news ,iam really grateful to @ucheubah_official and @miss_ezeani I can’t thank you enough and other people that helped in sharing the news ,God bless you all I appreciate…gozie is out now and receiving treatment…even though his having problems with his ear sha but all thanks to God for not letting me and my familydown

Let’s becareful how we meet up with people we don’t know

Stay safe”

