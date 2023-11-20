Popular singer WizKid has unleashed his hidden talent and lashed out at overly eager women who stormed his direct message (DM) after he revealed his desire to kiss in a movie.

The singer had previously said that he is thinking of extending his six-year hiatus from music.

He disclosed that his motivation for making this decision stems from how much he is enjoying his vacation right now.

Wizkid revealed his desire to begin appearing in action films where he would shoot guns and kiss women.

It seemed that women had been messaging him nonstop asking to be the one chosen for the kiss.

Wizkid yelled at them all to leave his direct message.

He said that it would be up to him to decide who he wanted to kiss. He was also let down because he forgot what he wanted to ask the fans on the internet because of their messages.

He disclosed in another post that, due to a hidden talent, he would also like to be slapping people in movies.

He wrote …

“Abeg na me go pick who I go kiss 0. All this ppl wey Dey my dm gerrout!

Now I don forget my question.. everybody gerrout! “

See his Instagram posts below: