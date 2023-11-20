Afrobeats superstar singer, Wizkid has considered extending his vacation to 6 years as he speaks on desire to start acting action movies.

The Grammy winner revealed some weeks ago that he is currently on vacation after being asked by his fans to release new music.

Wizkid has now stated that he is enjoying every bit of his holiday and he might just extend it to 6 years.

According to the ‘Essence’ hitmaker, he just wants to start acting action movies where he would have the opportunity to kiss women and shoot guns.

In his words:

“Shebi I tell una I one Dey act

film! .. I just want Dey kiss

and shoot gun for movie. Daz all!!

Loving every bit of this holiday. Might extend to 6years …”

See posts below: