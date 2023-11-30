Popular Nigerian singer, Iyanya stated that Nigerians must learn to ignore “bad marriages” in order for their perception of marriage to be unmarred.

Iyanya, during a recent podcast interview, advised intending and married couples to keep their marriages off social media and to focus on nurturing a beautiful relationship.

According to him, marriage is a beautiful institution, he advised people not to let the negativity of bad marriages on social media influence their perception of the institution.

He emphasized the importance of couples discussing their problems in private.

In his words:

“Marriage is beautiful. We have to learn to ignore bad marriages. And not allow those bad marriages to define our expectations of marriage. Don’t let a bad marriage make you think you can’t have a good marriage.

“I believe that if you find someone who loves you and is willing to sacrifice, it [marriage] is beautiful. I know people who are happily married, not that they don’t have challenges but I’ve watched them protect what they have. Some people who are happily married are not on Instagram; they don’t post valuable moments. They keep it, they cherish it.

“Social media is two words; social and media. Is your marriage social? If you want to be entertaining people with your marriage, if you guys now have small issues, you can’t even make up again”.