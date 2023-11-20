Whitemoney, a former Big Brother Naija housemate has said that he aims to win Grammy as he is focused on becoming the next big thing in Afro-highlife.

Whitemoney disclosed that his objective is to receive a Grammy award and that he thinks his most recent song, “Oyoyo,” deserve to win the award.

The reality star added that he is seeking a career in acting asides his musical ambition. He is now working on a few films that will be out before the year is up.

In his words:

“I have my hands in many pies. As much as I am pushing my music career, I am also testing the waters in acting. I believe I have the ability, talent, and charisma to be a top Nollywood superstar. I have a couple of movies in the works. Before the end of the year, they would hit the cinemas.”