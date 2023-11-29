It has come to light that Mr. Joseph Aloba, the late Mohbad’s father, charges between N10 and N15K before agreeing to interviews over his son’s passing.

The late singer Mohbad’s father, Mr. Aloba, has already participated in a number of interviews on the passing of his wife, son Liam, and son.

Leaked audio posted on the popular Instagram site Gistlover has led to accusations that Joseph Aloba demanded N10,000 and N15,000 from interviewers before agreeing to an interview.

According to reports, Joseph Aloba also inked a deal with African TV regarding his son’s passing, following their scheme to create a fictitious foundation in Mohbad’s honor in order to solicit donations from the public.

Listen to the audio below: