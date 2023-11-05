A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment popular actress, Ekene Umenwa leaves her husband, Ifeanyi Ogbodo, to kneel for Moses Bliss as he was performing at their wedding reception.

The delectable screen diva was overjoyed when the musician showed up at her wedding since she wasn’t expecting him.

The actress was visibly excited and surprised as the renowned singer graced her wedding reception and began delivering a performance.

She rushed towards the singer, and fell to her knees right in front of him, as she hugged his legs in her joy.

Check out reactions trailing Ekene Umenwa’s action;

cindyabazie wrote: “She knelt as she felt Gods presence….. she’s kneeling for God ooo, akproko make una rest . Is the husband complaining”

dubizkreation_braids commented: “Until you encounter God and understand the power of his presence, you will never understand this video 👌

GOD IS REAL💯❤️❤️❤️”

billionshealthyfood stated: “She should have balanced things. It’s okay to be excited, to kneel, acknowledge God’s presence/His servant, but she shouldn’t have ignored her hubby too. After kneeling as he was helping her to stand, a gentle or passionate hug to her husband would have been great. But instead she was doing as if him no matter. The hubby even felt awkward or left out in the moment…check am now…if the table was turned, won’t she feel somehow too?”

ojorojodennis reacted: “I can’t tolerate such public disrespect on my person as ur husband…she’s trying to end the marriage b4 it starts….odiegwu”

Watch the video below: