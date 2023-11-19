Temi Otedola, a billionaire’s daughter, has astonished Nigerians as she speaks on the ‘brokest’ moment of her life.

Temi Otedola, the sister of DJ Cuppy and the daughter of a billionaire Femi Otedola, was recently questioned by a vox pop journalist.

The interviewer wanted to know when she had been the poorest in her life, despite being the daughter of a very affluent man.

The question cracked Temi up; she remarked that it is one of the most funniest question she had been asked.

She recounted that one summer, when she was 15 years old, her mom informed her that they were putting a stop to her pocket money.

The ‘Citation’ actress revealed that she had to work in a clothing store to fend for herself and that period opened her eyes to a lot of things and taught her to value every penny.

Temi said that at the end of the Summer, she made a total of 1500 dollars and she was really proud of herself.

See reactions that trail the revelation below;

@Winning_Master1 said: “1200 dollars wey go change my life na him this one call her brokest

God abeg 😭😭”

@laurentdarl wrote: “$1200 is the brokest she’s ever been.

At 15 too. 😭”

@VerydarkmanP state: “The mother did a real job allowing her work

Now she knows the value of money and she feels proud of herself”

@honiseymoh remarked: “Even at 15yo that year, she’s richer than my present self. GOD no go shame me”

@Eastcoastprince typed: “What’s the brokest you’ve ever been? You come dey tell us house internship experience. Nawa oh”

Watch the video below;