Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi has confirmed his marriage to actress,Temi Otedola as he talks about their wedding.

He revealed this in an interview with Naija 102 FM.

The interviewer had asked why the couple kept their marriage/wedding secret.

In response, Mr Eazi revealed that that their wedding was not a secret and that the music video for his song “Legalise” is footage of their wedding in Venice.

According to him, their outfits in the video were not just costumes and that people should rewatch the video to see the proof.

“Who told you it was a secret wedding? Go and watch the video of my song ‘Legalise’ you will get the answer to your question. We shot the video in Venice.

“If you watch the video you will see proofs there. Our outfits weren’t just costumes. Go and watch the video and you will see everything clearly. It’s just like what painters do, whenever you see their work you will see the message they’re trying to convey. That’s how it’s with us musicians too”. He said.

