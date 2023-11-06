Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oluwatosin Ajibade better known by his stage name, Mr Eazi has revealed that he got scammed by a music producer.

The ‘leg over’ crooner said he paid a certain music producer 5000 dollars to produce a song for him but after him the money, he failed to send the stems(recordings for the song).

According to the Empawa record label boss, the song in question is meant to be on his forthcoming album, The Evil Genius.

The singer made the disclosure via his official Twitter(X) account as he hoped that the $5000 he lost, changed the life of the producer who disappeared with it.

He wrote:

“There is a producer I paid $5000 to produce a song that was meant to be on my album and he never sent the stems lol I hope that 5k changed his life #TheEvilGenius 🏹 but the day I get bored I will spend 100k to sue ur ass.”

https://x.com/mreazi/status/1721218453070127609?s=20

@Kayloaded1 wrote; Legal steps is more than 100k now o Eazi.

@just_alobam; Poor man pikin go think say na hundred thousand naira 😂

@simeontobi0; 100k asin one hundred thousand dollars?