Controversial media personality, Daniel Regha, has commented on the recent disclosure of Mr. Ibu’s medical situation.

He suggested that Mr. Ibu’s family should have maintained their privacy regarding this matter. Just yesterday, it was reported that Mr. Ibu had to undergo leg amputation due to a severe health issue.

A few weeks ago, the family had reached out for financial assistance to prevent this outcome, but due to the advanced state of the disease, amputation was deemed necessary to save his life.

Daniel Regha expressed the view that such personal and sensitive information should not have been made public, especially so soon.

He argued that in a world with fragile privacy, sharing such details might not necessarily lead to genuine assistance. However, he did express his well wishes for the family’s strength and Mr. Ibu’s speedy recovery.