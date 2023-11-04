A wedding event has sparked a range of reactions after the groom’s photo frame made a prominent appearance, with the bride openly professing her love to the image.

A viral video shared on the microblogging platform, X, by @Folasheycrown22, captured the extraordinary moment when a woman decided to carry out a wedding in absentia.

Instead of postponing the wedding ceremony due to the groom’s absence, the bride opted for an unconventional path and proceeded with the event, garnering steadfast support from her family and friends.

The video depicts an emotional scene where the bride lovingly kisses the photograph and kneels before it, while those in attendance observe with a mix of sentiments.

