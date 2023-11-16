The well-known Nigerian musician Divine Ikubor, also known as Rema, has responded to claims that he is wearing a “demonic” mask, referring to it as a reproduction of his ancestors’ bronze masks.

Following his performance at London’s 02 arena, where some fans claimed he was a member of the Illuminati, the young artist was dragged.

Rema has been defended by an informed Benin City fan who asserts that the mask belongs to Queen Idia, a national hero of the Benin Kingdom.

In an effort to set the record straight and address the controversies surrounding the mask he wore for his entrance at the 02, Rema has come out today.

He claims that it is a replica of his ancestors’ bronzes, some of which are still on display in the London museum.

Rema thinks he has redefined Edo state and placed it on the map of the world by doing this.

In his words;

“RAVAGE UPRISING/ My Ancestors bronzes sit in the museum of this very city so I remade mine. Hence, Edo is redefined, the map reshaped, your minds awakened & the mask reborn. Thank you London! 🦇🇬🇧”

See post below: