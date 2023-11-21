Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex has celebrated his son, Andre Efosa, on his 6th birthday.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful photos of the celebrant.

Sharing the birthday photo, Nosa Rex prayed for God’s blessings upon his son as he expresses his hope that he will grow in wisdom, knowledge, and understanding.

In his words:

“Happy birthday to my Amazing son Andre Efosa

Andre is 6 today .. 🎂 🎉 🕺

I pray that God will bless you and keep you with grace 🙏.

You will grow in wisdom ,knowledge and understanding

Your light will shine forever

Love you son.

My Big man 🙏. Daddy gat u for life

@audrey_andre_aize10″

See his post below:

