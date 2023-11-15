Ultimate Love reality show winner, Kachi Ucheagwu has revealed that Big Brother Naija star, Pere Egbi has just purchased a brand new Range Rover.

Recall that the General, as he is fondly called, had earlier tweeted about his desire to own a 2023 Range Rover.

“Father I am speaking this into existence. 2023 Range Rover. I receive in Jesus name. May the universe bring it forth to pass.” He wrote.

Reacting to this via comment section, Kachi Uche alleged that Pere Egbi has already purchased the Range Rover

“Baba Don acquire the ride already🤣 I go talk. Congratulations Pere” he tweeted.

His revelation came as a surprise to many, as the reality star had not publicly announced his Range Rover purchase.

See below:



ALSO READ: “Be like him don steal Portable grace” – Berri Tiga’s manager, Kesh takes Young Duu shopping, buys him iPhone 15 Pro Max