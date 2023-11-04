Renowned Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has disclosed that her ex and her friend are getting married, consiquently, she needs an outfit.

The mother of one has taken to her Instagram to disclose that her ex-boyfriend and friend, who will be getting married today, November 4 are her good friends.

She expressed her happiness over the union of the couple. According to her, she didn’t marry her ex because she didn’t want him to run mad due to her excesses.

She stated that she needed an outfit as soon as possible to attend the wedding tomorrow because if she didn’t make it, she would be seen as a bitter ex. She further added that she was paid to attend the event and, hence, needed to be there.

The actress has taken to her Instagram to disclose that her ex-boyfriend and friend, who will be getting married tomorrow, are her good friends.

“I honestly need a PA. My ex is getting married to my friend tomorrow. I totally forgot, don’t have an outfit. I love them both. He honestly deserves this happiness because I almost made that man run mad. I don’t attend the wedding, I’ll be seen as a bitter ex plus I was paid to be there”.