Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh thanked her critics, fans, and followers in a message as soon as she woke up.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page to talk about how their love, support, devotion, criticism, and encouragement have helped her get this far in life.

She said she hoped she could share everything, but that “time will tell” is something she believes in. She added that she speaks so much without actually saying anything because she is preventing herself from spreading the good news, which is that everyone can become more powerful.

In her words:

“I just want to say THANK YOU to every one of you.

You may not know how your following, your comments, your love, your adoration, admiration, your criticism, and your encouragement have brought me this far.

I wish I could tell it all, but like I always say “Time will tell”…

Thank you for being with me on this journey called “SOCIAL MEDIA”.

I’m saying so much without saying anything and I know, I’m just holding myself from sharing the good news which of course is for the empowerment of us all..

Thank you for the good days, Rainy days and sunny days

Thank you for your support, prays and above all your UNDIVIDED/UNDILUTED LOVE

I LOVE YOU ALL”.