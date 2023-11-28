BBNaija host, Ebuka has penned a sweet note to his wife, Cynthia Obi- Uchendu on her birthday today, November 28.

The media personality took to his Instagram page to share beautiful photos of himself.

Sharing the birthday photos, Ebuka expressed his deep admiration and affection for his wife, highlighting her many admirable qualities.

The father of two described Cynthia as a warm, kind, and caring individual who possesses an unwavering strength of character and unwavering loyalty.

He also acknowledged the profound impact his wife has had on his life, expressing gratitude for her wisdom and guidance.

I’m his words;

“My favorite human. The warmest smile in the room. The kindest person I know. Hard babe hard babe, but na she soft pass. Never one to force anything, yet you can’t ignore her. The one who has taught me more life lessons than I could ever imagine. My fiercest defender and attacker in equal measure. The actual definition of loyalty…

Happy birthday Onyeka’m. You deserve great things, and your new age will open more doors to that greatness.

You are truly special and I love you plenty. Wishing you the best day and year ahead @justcynthia_o ❤️”

See below;

AlSO READ: “Omo konji na bastard” – Alleged old tweets of Tems requesting for a man who can pound her like Cocoyam resurfaces online