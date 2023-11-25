Nollywood actress, Nuella Njubigbo has welcomed her second child with her new husband, filmmaker Carlos Jean.

Recall that the couple got married in May 2023, after Njubigbo’s divorce from her first husband, Tchidi Chikere.

Njubigbo and Chikere were married for seven years and have one child together, a daughter.

The duo divorced in 2021, citing irreconcilable differences.

However, they remained silent about it until April 2022 when Tchidi revealed that Nuella ” took her things and sneaked out of the house” a year earlier.

The news of Nuella’s new marriage went viral after a video of the actress and her husband at their court marriage ceremony, emerged online.

Taking to her Instagram page today, Nuella Njubigbo announced that she has welcomed her second child with her husband.

According to her, they welcomed a bouncing baby boy named “Giovanni Munachimso”.

She wrote;

“Here We go!!!

Thank you Lord

Heart filled with praise!!!”

In another post, she wrote;

“My Imagination has become reality 😊

Oh my God o! You do this one ooo

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏EL ROI

WHATGODCANNOTDODOESNOTEXIST”

She added in a new post;

“Santa came early for my family and I

“Giovanni Munachimso” is here ❤️

Ekene Dili gi Chukwu Oma”

