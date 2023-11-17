Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade better known as Mr Eazi has opened up on his love language.

The Empawa record label CEO stated during a recent interview on The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos that his love language is credit alert.

Mr Eazi said that while growing up he used to mix up financial and physical presence because of the role his father played in the home.

According to the ‘Patek’ crooner, his dad was responsible and provided for the family but he was not always present due to the nature of his job, and as such his childhood experience has made credit alert his love language.

Mr Eazi said;

“My love language is credit alert. But learning someone else’s love language; learning communication, how to apologise and how to take those next steps in relationship; it could be getting engaged, new house, marriage. That’s what described the last five years of my relationship.”