Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo vowed to never give up on the late singer Ileriouluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad.

Following Tonto Dikeh’s plea for justice over the police’s delay in Mohbad’s burial, Mohbad’s father criticized such actions, emphasizing his right to authorize any decision.

In response, Iyabo Ojo shared a video clip of Mohbad on her Instagram, promising to persist in seeking justice.

She pledged to stand by Mohbad, asserting that she and others concerned would not relent despite any challenges or distractions that arise.

In her Instagram caption, she wrote;

“No matter how hard they try, no matter the distractions, no matter the drags, no matter the storm, no matter the wait ………. we, the concerned citizens, will never give up on you……IMOLE”.

