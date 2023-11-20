A Nigerian woman travels to her wedding with a large Ghana-must-go bag in order to collect and stash all of the cash that her spouse and guests throw at her.

The woman was seen kneeling in front of her husband during their traditional wedding in the video that went viral on social media.

She had the large blue Ghana-must-go back beside her, which she was using to gather money.

She tossed the money into her bag as soon as her husband sprayed it on her.

@fadererah_ said: “I like her. The man didn’t dull her too.”

@Abeleze6 said: “He should be putting the money inside the bag.”

@IamBlaccode commented: “A classic case of “I’m not here for the romance, I’m here for the ROI.” Remember, marriage is a partnership, not a one-sided financial transaction.”

@ambassadors714 said: “She would have asked the guy to enter inside the bag.”

@BigLiko_ said: “This act alone speaks a thousand words.”

@Blaizewears said: “He looked so uncomfortable. Either she knows he has a lot of money, or she is been inconsiderate.”

@LytSkinnedGirl said: “Maybe it’s just me, but he doesn’t look happy.”

