Ice Prince, a renowned Nigerian hip-hop artiste has finally weighed in on the comment by Grammy award-winning superstar singer, Wizkid that “rap is dead”.

The ace rapper said that as opposed to what many believe, Nigerian rap is up and active so nobody should tell him ‘nonsense’.

Ice Prince named some of his colleagues in the hip hop genre who are keeping the game alive, making sure rap is steadily growing, such as Phyno, Blaqbonez, Erigga, Olamide, Zlatan, Falz among others.

He wrote;

“OLAMIDE, ODUMODU BLACK , LADIPOE , BLAQBONES , SDC , PHYNO, REMINISCE, MI , DJ ABBA, ZLATAN, FALZ, VECTOR, CDQ, KESH, ERIGGA, YP, JERIQ, AJEBO, CLASSIQ, DREMO, ABSTRACT, DIZZY, SKAA , LAIME , ZILLA, BANKZ, Mr Shalli Shalli…… Nigerian Rap is up up up don’t tell me nonsense !!”