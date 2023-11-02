Popular Nigerian rapper and singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales, has claimed that he is underrated in the music industry despite being “the greatest artiste.”

The 32-year-old Kaduna-born artiste stated this during a chat on Hip TV programme, Trending, hosted by reality star, Kim Oprah.

Skales said fans aren’t giving him the accolades he deserves and talked about on how he was battling with low self-esteem during the early years of his career.

The ‘Shake Body’ crooner also argued that he is among the set of Nigerian artiste that took Afrobeats to an international level.

He said: “I just rediscovered myself from 2020. I’ve been dealing with a lot of low self-esteem. Even while I have all the big songs in the world, I still doubt myself. But now, I’m more confident.

“I believe I’m among the set that started taking afrobeats to the world. I was honoured and opportune to be part of it. I tell myself I’m the greatest artist out there. This is no disrespect to anybody. It’s just my opinion of myself. I believe that I’m the rave of the moment because where I’m right now musically is inspiring.”