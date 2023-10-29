Erica Nlewedim, a former BBNaija housemate, has warned women to be wary of men who are not as successful as they are.

She was responding to the heartbreaking story of Face of Beauty Nigeria founder Patience Patra Idehen, whose husband abandoned her when she couldn’t support the family on her own.

Patra married her husband while still a student at the University of Benin. Even though she was still a student, her beauty brand was giving her a good living.

She became the bread winner because her spouse was just an ordinary student who wasn’t earning any money.

According to her, they started dating in 2017 and were married in 2018 while attending school. They soon after welcomed two children.

Everything changed after she started losing all she had including her source of income.

Her husband abandoned her with their two children and she has to beg to feed them.

Reacting to this, the reality star advised ladies to beware of men who are poorer than them.

She noted that these partners always tend to be jealous and seek ways to humble you.

She wrote; “Men not doing as well as their partners are always jealous, and look for ways to humble you. Ladies beware!”

Erica’s colleague, Kim Oprah also reacted saying, “Very scary shit, and it happens more often than we know.”

