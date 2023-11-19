Mr Joseph Aloba, the late Afrobeat singer Mohbad’s father, frowns at the decision to move his son’s body for a proper burial while harping on the DNA test.

Recall that some celebrities, including Tonto Dikeh, Bella Shmurda, and others, initiated a motion to remove the late singer’s body from the mortuary for proper burial.

The idea came about two months after the police exhumed Mohbad for investigation purposes.

Reacting, Mohbad’s father condemned such moves while insisting that if at all such would happen, it is his right to authorize it and not behind his back.

He further reaffirmed the need to take samples from his late son’s body for a DNA test so as to confirm the paternity of his only son, Liam Light.

In his words, “I’ve been hearing maybe some people want to go and carry Mohbad’s body. When this boy was alive, he was my son, now that he’s gone, he still retains my name. Nobody should go and carry Mohbad’s body from there. If there’s anything you want to do, I should be the one to authorize it. Let’s get justice for Mohbad; after burial wetin remain? Let justice prevail first; the DNA is necessary.”

