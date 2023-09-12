Mohbad, a Nigerian musician and songwriter, has died at the age of 27.

On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, a music executive named Ovie announced his death.

At the time of writing, the cause of his death was unknown.

Mohbad was a rising talent in Nigeria’s music industry. He was noted for his distinct musical style, which combined elements of pop, Afrobeat, and hip hop. He was also a talented lyricist and songwriter.

Mohbad released his debut album, “Imole,” in 2022. The album was a commercial success and spawned several hit singles, including “See My Benz,” “Kimi,” and “Ronaldo.”

Mohbad’s death is a major loss to the Nigerian music industry.

See some reactions below:

@kadunaconnect: “Nooooooo way I was listening to his album yesterday.”

@360hustle01: “Damn! How na ? I love this boy too much to watch him pass like this.”

@MideRaphael: “Omo OvieO no kere ninu Aiye oo. Omo this is sadden Omo I can’t say I refuse to believe but mehn this life get as e be. It is well.”

@IjomaHarrison: “Jesus guys stop what happened … how.”

@cheekay_: “This is heartbreaking what happened?

See post below;