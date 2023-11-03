A Nigerian man recently gained online attention after he took his child to an undisclosed club to celebrate the child’s birthday.

During the celebration, a unique and unconventional ritual took place as drinks were poured onto the child’s leg.

In a video that circulated online, a young boy, presumed to be the celebrant, was held by a man believed to be his father.

The child’s leg was extended, and another individual was seen pouring expensive drinks from a bottle onto the child’s leg.

Remarkably, the child remained composed and seemingly unaware of the unusual celebration unfolding around him.

This unconventional birthday celebration sparked a significant reaction online, with many individuals sharing their opinions in the comment section of the post.

