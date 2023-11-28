Groovy, a Big Brother Naija reality star, has revealed that he is no longer speaking with his ex-lover, Phyna.

It was reported that Groovy ended his relationship with Phyna due to his ex-lover’s consistent drinking habit.

Phyna, who was adamant about her love interest’s noticeable changes, ended up leaving Groovy after he made a decision and asked for space.

Fast forward, Groovy has opened up on his current relationship with Phyna. According to him, they broke up over an unreconcilable difference.

He denied breaking up with Phyna over having an interest in other ladies and also denied that Phyna cheated on him. According to Groovy, the relationship didn’t work out.

