Reality personalit, Phyna Unusual, has apologized for her position on abortion and the generalization of it in the wake of the outrage.

In an interview, Phyna made the generalization that all women had committed abortions in one form or another, whether by using contraception or by going through a medical procedure.

She issued an apology on her Instagram page for making generalizations and demeaning women.

The reality star also disclosed that she is working with a gender-based group right now to spread knowledge and awareness about social issues including abortion.

The statement reads in part, “Firstly, I will like to address the fact that in as much as I was misunderstood, I didn’t mean to project it on every female gender.

“I will never encourage abortion especially not in this part of the world, where it can pose a great threat to the life of the person with the illegal and unhealthy procedures that surround it. I admit that I was being too expressive in the heat of the interview hence my assertions.”