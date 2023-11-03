Twitter users have blasted reality star, Phyna after she threatened colleague Princess amidst their clash.

The Big Brother Naija stars had a intense altercation on social media after Princess disagreed with Phyna’s claims that every woman has committed an abortion.

Phyna recently participated in a question and answer session on her Instagram page and sparked outrage with her response. The ‘Level Up’ edition winner insisted on her belief that every woman in the world has at one point undergone an abortion, even if it’s simply by taking a contraceptive.

Princess, while reacting, disagreed with Phyna’s claims which led to an heated exchange on social media.

Phyna then took to her social media page to threaten Princess which angered many fans who dragged her to the gutters.

Phyna tweeted, “Very honestly @Iamprincess__O just pray make me and you nor jam outside 😊 just pray…. Bcuz ehn!!!!!!!!!!!”

@Bedemi_ike: “E pain am,she begin threatening Princess 🤣🤣🤣,abortionist oshi”.

@SONIKBABY: “Make sure you don’t delete this because you just threatened her, anything you see make you talk am”.

@KAKU: “Out of all the winners of BBN you my dear phyna have the worst character disorder 🤧”.

@ERICAKACHI: “What will you do? You go beat am? My God! This lady u need Jesus in your life! You and trouble na 5 and 6”.

@beverylnnn: “This is what you said about Beauty and you later succumbed and wished her and got aired. All mouth!”.

@Gwendivy: “You no fit do anything. She beat you online. Go smoke your igbo in peace”.