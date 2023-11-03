A Nigerian POS operator was left shocked and heartbroken when her N75,000 cash mysteriously turned into paper.

She claims to have collected and counted the money from a customer who requested a transfer to a specific account.

However, after the customer left, the money allegedly changed into shredded newspaper.

“Help us, this number came to withdraw from this woman and after the transfer. After some minutes, the money had changed to paper,” a voice in the background says.

The incident has sparked outrage and confusion among Nigerians, with many demanding an explanation from the authorities.

Some have speculated that the POS operator may have been tricked by a fraudster, while others believe the incident may be supernatural.

Watch the video below;

