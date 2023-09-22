Nigerian music sensation, Bella Shmurda has insisted that those who maltreated his late friend, Mohbad, need to be brought to justice.

In a recent post on his X page, formerly known as Twitter, the ‘Philo’ crooner emotionally called on the government to bring to justice the individuals who bullied, harassed and maltreated Mohbad before his untimely death.

The singer stressed the importance of timely justice and expressed his determination to expose those who treated Mohbad unfairly during his lifetime.

He wrote: “Delayed justice is injustice. Bring out those who oppressed and maltreated the hell out of him when he was alive that the goal. Autopsy or not he no concern me, Unless our govt don’t have feelings.”

Following Bella Shmurda’s plea, netizens trooped to the comment section with messages of support.

@communicat reacted: “In case they need evidences, this is one of the videos where Mohbad named people who assulted him; Naira Marley boys including Zinoleesky. Sam Larry own too dey.”

@YemiFirstson reacted: “I heard Naira Marley is back in naija.”

@YemiFirstson commented: “With the way the world is talking about him, he will surely get justice.”

@Peewince1 commented: “Delayed justice is injustice.”

@Its _ereko said: “The Father. The Girlfriend. Naira Marley. Zino. Sammy Larry. Naira Marley brother. Zino Girlfriend. everyone of them should be investigated. Including the guy shouting mohbad is dead in that video. DNA test should be done. IMOLE MUST GET JUSTICE.”

@zamani281 commented: “It’s very clear who the culprits are, make they carry them come.”

@KingKudos commented: “Yes, we want Naira Marley, Zino and Sammy Larry to be declared wanted please.”

@Tbillion40 reacted: “This is exactly the justice we want. Autopsy or not. Those that bullied him should be punished.”

