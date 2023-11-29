Rema has made history in African music, setting records with the remix of his viral hit “Calm Down” on Spotify’s 2023 end-of-year charts.

The collaboration between Rema and Selena Gomez secured the top spot as the highest-ranked African song on Spotify’s global chart for the year.

This remix, which took the world by storm, claimed the eighth position among the most streamed songs worldwide in 2023.

Surpassing 1 billion streams, “Calm Down” became the fastest African song to achieve this milestone on Spotify.

Spotify’s release of this data through their Spotify Wrapped initiative highlighted the remarkable growth of Nigerian music on the international stage, showcasing its impact and prominence in the global music scene.

