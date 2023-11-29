Nigerian comedian Emmanuella Samuel, known as Emmanuella, sparked excitement online with a new video on her verified Instagram.

At just 13 years old, hailing from Imo State, her remarkable growth in the TikTok reel garnered attention.

Rising to fame at five alongside Mark Angel, her comedic prowess shone in the viral skit “My Real Face,” catapulting her to global stardom.

Her YouTube content continues to enthrall millions worldwide. Notably, in 2020, she gifted her mother a house and reportedly owns multiple properties, including three cars.

Her win at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award for Favorite African Social Media Star further solidified her status.

Emmanuella’s journey from a young talent to an influential figure remains a source of admiration and inspiration for her fans across the globe.

