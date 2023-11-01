In the early hours of today, November 1, 2023, there were reports that reality star Pere Egbi presented gifts to his love interest, Mercy Eke, including a money bouquet and an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The post garnered attention online, with many claiming that Pere, was behind the presentation of gifts to Mercy Eke, as they are reported to be in an open relationship and have confirmed their dating status on several occasions.

However, few hours after a video of Mercy Eke with the mentioned gifts surfaced on the internet, the Nollywood actor took to his social media handle to address his followers regarding the gift presentation.

Pere stated that he was the one responsible for the gifts presented to Mercy Eke.

His statement: “Respectfully, that was not me.”



Fans took to the comment section to express their views on the matter.

See some reactions below:

@Sonicpsalm91: “We know your handwriting inlaw don’t stop sending gift because my baby girl deserves all the enjoyment.”

@iamhannyberry: “You cannot deceive us, that one na your own story. General we no gree believe, respectfully, that was you.”

@MarritahBanda: “Boss you are start the drama o. You are giving the bloggers talks for the whole day today. Na dey roast am.”

@karimjimoh47: “This word will make children of anger open space to showcase their madness tonight.”

@Diana1272580239: “Now am done with you two be ur self let me be on my own coz that’s this. Brand builders and haters 100000 Shippers 0000 but it’s fine that’s life.”

@LNajjingo: “Let’s charge our phones to be ready to answer the question without quotes.”

@eshliey: “General wat are you saying when ,how,where ,what I can’t my heart please My Percy ohhhh nooo I can’t breathe.”