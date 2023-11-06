Nollywood actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu’s leg has been Amputated.

Recall that last month, the movie star disclosed in a video that he was hospitalized for a strange and dangerous illness, and that his doctors had recommended the amputation of his legs.

He pleaded Nigerians for financial assistance as he does not want his leg to be amputated.

After 7 Successful surgery, Mr Ibu’s family has announced that his leg has been Amputated.

This was done to keep him alive.

Sharing the sad news via his Official Instagram page, his family wrote;

“Good afternoon, Nigerians..

We want to appreciate everyone that has come through for our dad, saying we are grateful is an understatement and only the good Lord can thank you all enough for every help you’ve rendered.

As of 1 pm ,noon today , Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery one of his legs had to be amputated.. This development has been hard on us all but we’ve had to accept it as Daddy’s new reality to keep him alive.

Please we are still soliciting for support from well meaning Nigerians as this stage Daddy his is still one very delicate one and he needs all the help he can get.

Thank you everyone, the Okafor family is grateful and we don’t take you for granted. In due time daddy will personally acknowledge everyone who supported during this period as soon as he’s stable!

For future donations and support please send to

1685687982

John I okafor

Access bank

Thank you”

