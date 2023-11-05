A man has explained why the Happie Boys are justified in criticizing the OPM pastor as he speaks about how difficult it is to survive in Cyprus.

According to the man who claims to have lived in Cyprus, the country is far below Nigeria in terms of living conditions.

He claimed that it is difficult for Africans to get jobs in the country, and Happie Boys were justified in calling out their benefactor for not helping them out because there wasn’t any way for them to survive.

The man went on to spill more about the standard of living in the country which makes it harder for jobless people to survive.

Reacting, thekyut_igbogirl said: “His telling us for free abi he Dey copy very dark man sentence”

lashman_x wrote: “Mumu dem send u go Cyprus to school”

iam_big_samy said: “Omo make everybody rest their time don expire whose next”

dbee_family stated: “The reasons why people cannot help someone who actually needed the help. In that Cyprus, Nigerians are living there and surviving”

feens_being_feens said: “His speaking fact I’ve lived there and | know exactly how it is over there in Cyprus”

chumargret wrote: “why them no talk say them no go go oga biko rest you no get talk”.