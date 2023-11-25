Israel DMW, a Nigerian social media personality and logistics manager for singer Davido, has revealed why his marriage to his wife, Sheila Courage crashed.

Recall that the couple got married in October 2022, but their marriage reportedly crashed in September 2023.

Taking to his Instagram page to share his story, Israel DMW accused his wife of changing after they got married,

According to him, she became, disrespectful, ungrateful and started taking advantage of him.

He wrote:

“Marrying a lady because you met her during evangelism as a virgin, a pastors daughter, a member of ur same winners chapel church, might not guarantee anything peace at all. Dnt be too eager or quick to trust people. People can change at anytime. People can be very ungrateful and deceptive. I met Sheila February 19, 2022. We became friends which later became intimate. She told me she would only loose her virginity to the man that would marry her, since her Ugep,Cross River, mother, who’s now 41, who had earlier married 2 different men, with 2 kids, before marrying her father and that she was over due at 21 for marriage. We fully agreed with her terms and conditions. I immediately began a full upgrade of her unkept situation by firstly giving her 300k and also replacing her tattered phone of less than 60k to a brand new iphone 12 Pro Max of 860k in less than 2 weeks. I later also replaced the 12 Pro Max to a brand 14 Pro Max of 1.2m that she’s currently using to slay. I did a alot of shoppings for her. Bought her clothes and bags incuding expensive human hairs she’s using without sleeping with her then. I later proposed and she fully accepted. We later did a Legally introdution, traditional and white weddings in benin city. Sheila immediately changed by showing her real self after our wedding by wanting to set standards for me because she now felt she was blown as juju wife, fully verified on Instagram, with more followers from her earlier struggling 3k followers when i met her. A fully sapa girl i met with just 2,700 in her account. I have never raised my hands on her any day. I dnt beat women at all. I respect them so much. The least money for her upkeep was 100k. She now wakes up to tell me that i derive dignity in begging my oga, and that i am fully a slave and that am disgracing her on social media. I had earlier taking her to show same oga for the first time before we wedded, when we were in Abuja Transcorp Hilton, and oga asked her straight forward if she was ready for marriage, and she fully answered by saying yes and oga immediately gave her 500k for airtime. Oga was fully present in benin for my wedding, after cancelling a 140m show appearance.

Oga, had to even cough out another extra 30m to get a jet, since since his own was away in America for servicing. she finally moved out of my house august 8, to Abuja, to meet her friend, Ginika, a well verified prostitute for fornication, after 4 attempts with flimsy excuses. Her Calabar mother is the most wicked and heartless woman every man should avoid as a mother inlaw. There’s nothing i didn’t do to please dis woman. A pure fake church deaconess and very..

Sheila, would always enter my oga’s dm to discredit me. She keep showing everyone my Oga’s chatt, that oga, doesn’t like me at all. That oga said he’s even tired of me. I was fulky the one that even introduced her to oga. I was the

one who told oga to start following her back on ig. People, should be careful of Sheila and her

parent. They are fully gold diggers. They fully extorted me. They want to look another highest bidder to sell dia daughter to again.”

