Nigerian singer, Oladips has addressed finally allegations that he faked his death.

Recall that weeks ago, it was announced via the singer’s official Instagram page, that he passed on.

However, days after the news of his death was shared, his friend, Qdot took to social media to confirm that he is still alive.

Another boy who claims to be his friend, also shared a video of the singer eating in a hospital to confirm the news.

Addressing this via his Instagram story, Oladips slammed the duo for making Nigerians believe that he faked his own death.

According to him, the viral video is two years old and it was taken at his former house.

Oladips also revealed that he never faked his own death as alleged.

The singer disclosed that he was hospitalized and unable to access his phone.

In his words:

“And to the stupid boy that posted that i was eating “turkey & rice” say i dey “set ring light”, even posted a video of us hugging each-other, making it look like i pranked nigerians or pulled a stunt, for the record, that video he posted is “2 years old”, i get proof… the video was made at my house in orchid, crazy thing yea? i don’t even live in that house no-more, tey tey sef!

there was never a video or post of me telling nigerians “heyyy everyone its a prank”!!! it was all speculations based! off of hearsay and clout chasing, bloggers misleading gullible nigerians for likes & comments,the smart ones knows how to put 1&2 together so i am not bothered… i was not with my phones nor online all that period, sheybi nah person wey even dey healthy dey remember social media!

anyways, just incase i’m not as accessible or as kind like i used to be, nah people like this stupid boy cause am cos nah help i help the werey, that short clip he posted almost ruined me & i don’t think he understands the gravity of what he’s done yet! but he will…”

See below;

ALSO READ: “Pretenders are cowards that should be pitied” – Judy Austin shares cryptic post as Yul Edochie reunites with his kids